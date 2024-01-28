Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $19.83 Million in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,000. AEON Biopharma comprises about 21.7% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 41.28% of AEON Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AEON Biopharma Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEON traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 18,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51. AEON Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $14.68.
About AEON Biopharma
