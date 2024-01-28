Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $486,000 Investment in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Revelstone Capital Acquisition comprises about 0.5% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of Revelstone Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,269. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.