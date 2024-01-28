Atalaya Capital Management LP Sells 862,102 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Atalaya Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,102 shares during the quarter. Goal Acquisitions comprises 1.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Goal Acquisitions worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.81 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

