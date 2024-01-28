ATOR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $703,050.84 (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $36.14 million and approximately $703,050.84 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,929.139 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.90740678 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $711,637.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

