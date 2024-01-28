Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,964 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,981,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,975,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 490,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $135.66. 306,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.96. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

