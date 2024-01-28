Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,878 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,748 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 2,339,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

