Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 400 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

