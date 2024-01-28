Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 569 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 577,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,558. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

