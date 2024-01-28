Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,122 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 340.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,467. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.