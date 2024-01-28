Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,478,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.