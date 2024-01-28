Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $157,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $686.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $645.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

