Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $35,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,258,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,866,000 after buying an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,737,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,403. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

