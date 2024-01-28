Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $42,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,358. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

