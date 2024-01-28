Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.84. 6,099,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.