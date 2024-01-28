Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,847,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

