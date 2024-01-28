Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

