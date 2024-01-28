Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.56. 4,511,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

