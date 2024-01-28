Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 857 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. 1,678,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

