Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,737,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,853. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

