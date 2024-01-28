Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.30 and a 200-day moving average of $242.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $272.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

