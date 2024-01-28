Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,367,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.