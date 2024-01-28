Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ALV traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,049. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $111.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Autoliv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

