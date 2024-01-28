Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Tops $898.95 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $35.25 or 0.00083550 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and approximately $898.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00029530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,073,996 coins and its circulating supply is 367,041,086 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.