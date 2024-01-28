Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 84,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,201. The company has a market cap of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

