Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.77. 2,035,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $312.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

