Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.41. 4,299,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
