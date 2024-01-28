Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

