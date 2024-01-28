Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.