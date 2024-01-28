Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $8.65 on Friday, reaching $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

