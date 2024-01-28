Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,320 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $58.37. 2,395,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

