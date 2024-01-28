Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 398,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 4,654,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

