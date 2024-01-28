Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.01. 5,064,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

