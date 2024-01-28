Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.