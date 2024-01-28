Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock remained flat at $30.80 during trading on Friday. 72,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

