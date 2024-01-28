Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $423.81. 37,137,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,956,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.