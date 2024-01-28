Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,726 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

