Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

