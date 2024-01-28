Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.57. 975,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,761. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

