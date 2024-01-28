Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $86.81. 1,216,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

