Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $272.64. The company had a trading volume of 273,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average is $298.27. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

