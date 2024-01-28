Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 911 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

MEI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 189,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,974. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

