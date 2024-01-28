Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 217,879 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

