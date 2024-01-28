Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

