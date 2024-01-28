Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 132.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 1,359,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,595. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

