Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $279.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average is $228.40. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $285.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

