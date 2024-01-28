Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,063 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 402,073 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,340 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 168,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 874,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,880. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.