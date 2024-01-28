Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.01. 289,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $296.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
