Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.01. 289,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $296.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

