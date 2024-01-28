Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 113,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 95,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.