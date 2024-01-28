Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 672,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. 3,554,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.