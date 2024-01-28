Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $13.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,555,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

